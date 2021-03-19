Lynne Brown denies knowing Gupta associate Salim Essa

Former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown has denied knowing Gupta associate Salim Essa after allegations that he introduced himself as her adviser.

“Mr Salim Essa was not an adviser of mine, is not an adviser of mine, and besides shaking his hand at a gathering somewhere, I do not know the fellow,” Brown told the state-capture commission on Friday.

Brown was testifying at the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, about Eskom, which fell under her department when she was public enterprises minister.

She has been implicated in testimony given at the commission by former Eskom officials. The commission has previously heard from various witnesses that Essa introduced himself as Brown’s adviser.

The Zondo commission has also previously heard testimony that Brown took instruction from Essa when it came to appointments on the Eskom board’s subcommittees. Essa was one of the Gupta associates who benefited from the looting of state-owned entities (SOEs), such as Eskom.

Brown has also been accused of taking instructions from the Guptas and peppering the boards of SOEs with associates of the family. She earlier denied doing this at Eskom.

Before beginning her testimony, Brown said she was hoping to clear her name.

Brown was appointed public enterprises minister by former president Jacob Zuma in 2014. She served until February 2018 when President Cyril Ramaphosa removed her from the cabinet in his first reshuffle after Zuma was recalled the same month. Brown resigned as an MP after that.

During her testimony on Friday, Brown was also asked whether she was concerned when she heard Eskom had made a R659m “pre-payment” to Gupta-owned Tegeta for a coal contract.

Brown said she did not have “insight into procurement” at the parastatal, however, media reports about the pre-payment had troubled her and she raised it with the board.

She said media reports were one thing, but the issue was they had to investigate whether what was reported actually happened.

“I was concerned about the media reports [and] I raised it with [the board members]. They had given me answers that were sufficiently good [for] me because they said they did it before with most of the other mining companies,” Brown said, adding that she would “like to just leave it there”.

A Treasury-commissioned forensic report into a coal-supply agreement between Eskom and Tegeta found there were glaring irregularities and illegalities.

The report, released in 2018, found that senior Eskom executives and officials also violated anti-corruption laws.

The report recommended criminal investigations into former officials Matshela Koko, Anoj Singh and Suzanne Daniels, as well as board members, over the pre-payment. It also recommended that Singh and Koko be investigated for misrepresenting facts on the matter before parliament.

