National Mantashe announces winning emergency power bidders as government starts to deliver on reforms The announcement comes as SA remains in the grips of an energy supply crisis

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has announced the winning bidders for emergency power procurement that may generate about R45bn in private-sector investment and ease the country's chronic power shortages.

The announcement, which also saw the opening of calls for bids for the fifth round of renewable power procurement, came as SA remained in the grips of an energy supply crisis that has seen the country endure a week of load-shedding. ..