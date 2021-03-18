National Employers refund R2bn to UIF after fraudulent Ters claims Probe by Special Investigating Unit and nine audit firms is under way BL PREMIUM

Employers who made fraudulent claims under the Covid-19 wage protection scheme have refunded slightly more than R2bn to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi told parliament on Thursday.

The minister was answering questions from MPs in the National Council of Provinces. He said employers were entering into acknowledgment of debt arrangements with the UIF for the false claims made under the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERs). The Ters benefit is part of the government's R500bn Covid-19 support package...