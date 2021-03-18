National ‘Conmen stepping in’ to replace functions of cash-strapped CCMA Activists allege that the arbitrator is outsourcing its dispute referral system to 'internet cafés' BL PREMIUM

The R500m budget cuts at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) have plunged the statutory body for aggrieved employees into a crisis. It is now allegedly outsourcing its dispute referral system to corner stores and internet cafés.

Security guards, touts and con artists have been exploiting workers with enquiries and charging up to R900 to make copies of and complete dispute referral forms...