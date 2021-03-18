National BREAKING NEWS: Mantashe announces winning emergency power bidders, opens tender for renewables The announcement comes as SA remains in the grips of an energy supply crisis BL PREMIUM

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe has announced the winning bidders for the government’s emergency power procurement and has opened calls for bids for the fifth round of renewable power procurement.

The announcement comes as SA remains in the grips of an energy supply crisis as evidenced by a week of consistent load-shedding. ..