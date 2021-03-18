National Anti-apartheid activists resurrect the fight for democracy Concerned activists, many from the mass democratic movement of the 1980s, say they have been silent for too long and will now fight back BL PREMIUM

A large contingent of former anti-apartheid activists and leaders from religious, civil society, business and labour organisations on Thursday launched a campaign to “defend the constitution and democracy” and save the country from the slide towards “a failed state”.

The leaders – among them Rev Frank Chikane, Sheila Sisulu, Sipho Pityana, Cheryl Carolus, Murphy Morobe, Saths Cooper, Mojanku Gumbi and others – strongly condemned both former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court and more generally the corruption, lack of accountability and greed that have characterised the ANC government and politics over the past decade...