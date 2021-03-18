Anti-apartheid activists resurrect the fight for democracy
Concerned activists, many from the mass democratic movement of the 1980s, say they have been silent for too long and will now fight back
18 March 2021 - 19:14
A large contingent of former anti-apartheid activists and leaders from religious, civil society, business and labour organisations on Thursday launched a campaign to “defend the constitution and democracy” and save the country from the slide towards “a failed state”.
The leaders – among them Rev Frank Chikane, Sheila Sisulu, Sipho Pityana, Cheryl Carolus, Murphy Morobe, Saths Cooper, Mojanku Gumbi and others – strongly condemned both former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court and more generally the corruption, lack of accountability and greed that have characterised the ANC government and politics over the past decade...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now