No room for corruption in vaccine procurement and rollout, says Mabuza
17 March 2021 - 20:02
There is limited room for corruption in the acquisition and rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines, deputy president David Mabuza told parliament on Wednesday.
The government’s response to the pandemic has been rocked by corruption allegations in recent months. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been probing various suspicious Covid-19 contracts in provinces such as Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal after widespread allegations of nepotism and corruption largely linked to personal protective equipment (PPE)...
