National Government moves to halt rampant illegal fuel sales

The rampant illegal and illicit fuel trade in SA has spurred industry stakeholders to join forces to intervene in the spiralling problem, the department of mineral resources & energy said on Wednesday.

Petroleum industry stakeholders, including the SA Revenue Service (SARS) and the SA Police Service, form part of an intervention to create a public policing forum that enforces the provisions of the Petroleum Products Act, the department said in a statement...