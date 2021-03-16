National

WATCH: The sorry state of small business is the real disaster

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the impact of lockdowns on small business

16 March 2021 - 14:50 Business Day TV
The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have taken their toll on everyone, but small businesses have really borne the brunt of the 7% decline in GDP.

Finfind, in partnership with the department of small business development; the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta); Business Leadership SA; the Banking Association SA (Basa) and a host of other partners conducted a study on the impact of the lockdowns on small business.

It offers insights on ways to better support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through the recovery phase.

Michael Avery spoke to Darlene Menzies, founder and CEO at Finfind; Tumi Sefolo, executive for direct lending at the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa); Muzi Mhlambi, senior manager at Basa; and Kantha Naicker, chair of the SA Institute of Professional Accountants (Saipa).

