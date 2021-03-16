Treasury cautions about adoption of fiscal rules
One of the dangers is the temptation for the government to spend in an economic upturn
16 March 2021 - 19:10
The National Treasury has responded cautiously to a DA proposal for a budgeting rule that would place limits on the amount of debt the government is able to take on.
The DA made the proposal in the form of a private member’s bill tabled in parliament as a strategy to getting SA’s runaway debt under control...
