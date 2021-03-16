National Transformation of asset managers is a ‘constitutional imperative’ Deputy finance minister David Masondo says the Cofi Bill seeks to make transformation an explicit function of FSCA to address slow pace of change BL PREMIUM

Transformation of the financial sector, and asset managers in particular, is a “constitutional imperative” that compels the government to create a legislative environment that will enable the industry to achieve a more equitable demographic balance, deputy finance minister David Masondo said on Tuesday.

Masondo said three proposals included in the draft Conduct of Financial Institutions (Cofi) Bill, which is expected to be tabled in parliament this year, would address the slow pace of transformation in financial institutions and asset managers. The Cofi Bill will make transformation an explicit function of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA); will require financial institutions to have transformation plans showing their compliance with broad-based BEE (B-BBEE) legislation; and will enable the FSCA to issue directives forcing compliance, Masondo said...