Still no sign of decision on perjury charges against Bathabile Dlamini
Dlamini was found to have possibly lied under oath when dealing with the Sassa fiasco in 2017 when she was social development minister
16 March 2021 - 17:35
It has been more than two years since the Constitutional Court directed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consider charging former minister Bathabile Dlamini with perjury, yet there is still no decision on the matter.
Dlamini was found to have possibly lied under oath when dealing with the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) fiasco in 2017, when she was social development minister...
