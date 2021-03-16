National Landlords look for new uses for empty offices Office vacancies are at more than 13% nationally, nearly double what is considered ‘healthy’ BL PREMIUM

The property landscape, which was severely hit by the national lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, is set to undergo major changes as landlords struggle with the largest vacancy levels in history.

The pandemic has proved that people can work from home if they have to — and that employers can save a lot in office space as some of their operations were minimally affected. ..