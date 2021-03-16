National Hard-hitting report details issues bedevilling Gauteng municipalities Weak and inadequate governance, as well as lack of accountability and leadership behind municipalities’ woes, says report BL PREMIUM

Weak leadership and inadequate accountability are at the heart of most municipalities' woes in Gauteng, a committee of inquiry has found.

The findings are contained in a report of a committee of inquiry tasked with investigating the state of municipalities in the province, which was released by the provincial government on Tuesday...