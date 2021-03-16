Hard-hitting report details issues bedevilling Gauteng municipalities
Weak and inadequate governance, as well as lack of accountability and leadership behind municipalities’ woes, says report
16 March 2021 - 20:54
Weak leadership and inadequate accountability are at the heart of most municipalities' woes in Gauteng, a committee of inquiry has found.
The findings are contained in a report of a committee of inquiry tasked with investigating the state of municipalities in the province, which was released by the provincial government on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now