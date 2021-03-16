National BREAKING NEWS: Parliament votes on committee to look into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office The vote is a step closer to a possible impeachment of the public protector, the first such action against a head of a Chapter 9 institution BL PREMIUM

MPs have voted in favour of establishing a committee to look into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office after a scathing report by an independent panel, which found prima facie evidence of misconduct or incompetence.

If she is removed, she will be the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to be removed from of office. A total of 275 MPs voted in favour of establishing the committee while 40 voted against on Tuesday...