POVERTY CRISIS
Party consensus over basic income grant
The issue of a basic income grant has become relevant with the imminent termination of the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant which has been a lifeline for millions of poor people
15 March 2021 - 05:00
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu is calling for the urgent introduction of a basic income grant to replace the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant when this expires at end-April even though government is in the grip of a fiscal crisis.
On Friday all the major opposition parties expressed support for the idea, which has been on the ANC agenda for more than two decades, in a mini-plenary debate in the National Assembly...
