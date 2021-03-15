National POVERTY CRISIS Party consensus over basic income grant The issue of a basic income grant has become relevant with the imminent termination of the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant which has been a lifeline for millions of poor people BL PREMIUM

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu is calling for the urgent introduction of a basic income grant to replace the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant when this expires at end-April even though government is in the grip of a fiscal crisis.

On Friday all the major opposition parties expressed support for the idea, which has been on the ANC agenda for more than two decades, in a mini-plenary debate in the National Assembly...