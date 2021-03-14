SA hit by more than 800 hours of load-shedding in 2020
bout 63% of the rotational power cuts occurred before the hard lockdown was imposed says CSIR
14 March 2021 - 16:11
Almost 10% of 2020 was consumed by load-shedding, a statistical report by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has shown.
In its annual “Statistics on Power Generation in South Africa” report, released on Friday, the CSIR said SA endured 859 hours of load-shedding in 2020 — about 9.8% of the total 8,760 hours in a year...
