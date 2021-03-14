National POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Funeral of King Goodwill Zwelithini to dominate calendar Longest-serving monarch in Zulu history will be buried in a private ceremony on Wednesday night BL PREMIUM

Arrangements for the funeral of King Goodwill Zwelithini will take centre stage this week.

The longest-serving monarch in Zulu history died on Friday at the age of 72. He had a diabetic condition. ..