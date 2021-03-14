Opinion divided on King Goodwill Zwelithini’s legacy
While some label him a ‘useful idiot in the hands of the apartheid government’, others say he was a custodian of Zulu culture
14 March 2021 - 19:59
The death of Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu marks the closure of a 50-year long chapter for a powerful nation in SA.
Zwelithini led the Zulus during apartheid and political violence as SA’s transition to democracy approached with continuous clashes between culture and the constitution...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now