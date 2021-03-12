National

WATCH: Gauteng GDP slumps as the coronavirus weighs

Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko talks to Business Day TV about the province’s budget

12 March 2021 - 08:00 Business Day TV
Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.
Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.

Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has highlighted the effect of Covid-19 on the province’s GDP in her 2021/2022 budget presentation.

The province’s GDP shrank by about R80.9bn in 2020 to R1-trillion, Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to the MEC about what spending plans are in place for the year ahead to spur growth.

Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko talks to Business Day TV about the province’s budget

