WATCH: Gauteng GDP slumps as the coronavirus weighs

Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has highlighted the effect of Covid-19 on the province’s GDP in her 2021/2022 budget presentation.

The province’s GDP shrank by about R80.9bn in 2020 to R1-trillion, Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to the MEC about what spending plans are in place for the year ahead to spur growth.