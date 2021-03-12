News Leader
WATCH: Gauteng GDP slumps as the coronavirus weighs
Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko talks to Business Day TV about the province’s budget
12 March 2021 - 08:00
Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has highlighted the effect of Covid-19 on the province’s GDP in her 2021/2022 budget presentation.
The province’s GDP shrank by about R80.9bn in 2020 to R1-trillion, Nkomo-Ralehoko said.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to the MEC about what spending plans are in place for the year ahead to spur growth.
