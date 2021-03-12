National

Buthelezi confirms death of King Goodwill Zwelithini

Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the royal family thanked the nation for ‘your continued prayers and support in this most difficult time’

12 March 2021 - 08:23 Staff Writer
King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: THE TIMES
Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has died.

IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, confirmed the news in a statement issued on Friday morning.

“It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, king of the Zulu nation.

“Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning.”

Buthelezi said the royal family thanked the nation for “your continued prayers and support in this most difficult time. May His Majesty our King rest in peace”.

Last Friday Buthelezi said the king was progressing in hospital.

He was admitted to ICU in a private hospital in February after “several unstable glucose readings”.

