Unfair dismissal case of 22 staff before the CCMA nine times since 2019

A protracted battle is playing itself out between 22 dismissed employees and their employer, a teaching council, at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) —a statutory body for aggrieved workers — whose budget has been slashed by R500m.

The matter between the employees and the SA Council for Education (SACE) has been before the CCMA — which is kept busy by large scale retrenchments — a total of nine times since 2019.

This case relates to employees having dual membership with unions.

The CCMA processes more than 200,000 cases a year that involve unfair dismissals, wage disputes and retrenchments. Its budget of R1bn has been cut by R99m, with steeper cuts of R170m and R231m pencilled in for the following two years of the medium-term expenditure framework.

From April 1 2020 to December 31 2020 the CCMA said it received 985 large-scale referrals compared to 555 referrals of the same period in 2019, implying a bigger workload that needed more resources, not cuts.

SACE is a professional council for educators in the country. It maintains and enforces the code of ethics for all educators working in SA.

Mxo Khumalo, chair of the Liberated Public Sector Workers Union (Salipswu) at SACE, told Business Day that the 22 dismissed workers included cleaners, clerks, support services staff and those working at the ethics division and continuous professional teacher development department.

“Some of these workers had been with the employer for about 20 years, some 15, and others five,” said Khumalo.

He said their problems started when they left the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) to join Salipswu. The management allegedly refused to grant the union recognition status for about a year, “that’s when we decided to go to the CCMA in November 2018”.

“As we were busy with the CCMA process we heard that management was busy recruiting people to join Nehawu, so we re-joined Nehawu,” he said. Nehawu is affiliated to trade union federation Cosatu, a key ally of the governing ANC. Salipswu is affiliated to the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

“The CCMA said there was nothing wrong with employees taking up dual membership of unions, so the employer said they will meet us within 21 days to conclude a recognition agreement for Salipswu,” said Khumalo.

In a meeting held in January 2019, the council told Salipswu members that it did not approve of their dual membership, despite the matter having been settled at the CCMA, explained Khumalo.

He said they then asked SACE CEO Ella Mokgalane and CFO Morris Mapindani to intervene, but to no avail. “We were suspended on February 4 2019 and charged with leaving our workstations without permission, they also said we called the CEO useless and that we violated SACE’s access control policy.”

The 22 were dismissed in July 31 2019 and subsequently approached the CCMA in October 2019 to challenge what they describe as “unlawful dismissals”. Khumalo said their case had been passed from one CCMA commissioner to another for years on end.

“Our case has been delayed by more than eight commissioners, they keep passing the buck from one commissioner to another and recusing themselves from our case. We think there is something behind this, I mean what’s difficult to sit down and arbitrate on this matter?” Khumalo asked.

The last hearing took place from March 1-5 but the presiding commissioner “recused herself on the fifth day of the hearing citing that the case was to be handled by a senior commissioner”.

Salipswu president Thobile Ntola told Business Day that they had reported the matter to Saftu leadership.

CCMA director Cameron Morajane, responding to questions from Business Day on Thursday, said they refute the allegations of “any form of negligence in the administration of this dispute”.

“We can confirm that the assigned commissioner had recused herself at the last sitting of this arbitration. The effect of a recusal is that the matter will start afresh before a different commissioner,” said Morajane.

When asked why it had taken so long to finalise the case, he said: “Numerous jurisdictional points and applications have been brought by the employer party during the course of the arbitration sittings.

“It must be noted that both parties to the dispute, as part of a right to be heard, may raise jurisdictional points and bring applications as they deem fit during an arbitration and commissioners are obliged to apply their minds and rule on jurisdictional points or applications raised by a party.”

He said a new date for the matter will be allocated “in due course”.

SACE did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

