National Government cannot justify overstaffed Eskom, Mabuza says The cash-strapped utility employs 46,000, costing it almost R32bn in salaries, bonuses and incentives BL PREMIUM

The government cannot continue to justify the number of people employed at Eskom given the amount of electricity the beleaguered utility is producing, deputy president David Mabuza said in parliament on Thursday.

“We must scale down ... the amount of workers has doubled since 2008, but the amount of energy we are producing is less. That means the demand is getting less [as] a lot of people have opted out of Eskom, so the number of employees does not justify the business case,” Mabuza said during a Q&A session in the National Council of Provinces...