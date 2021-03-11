Gauteng GDP plunges more than R80bn in 2020, finance MEC says
‘Businesses, especially SMMEs, have gone under and unemployment is ravaging all communities,’ Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said
11 March 2021 - 12:47
Gauteng’s GDP has received the “harshest beating” from the Covid-19 pandemic and has seen its GDP shrink more than R80bn in 2020, finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said.
Gauteng is critical to SA’s economy and contributes about 34% of the country’s GDP. ..
