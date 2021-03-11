National Cabinet approves funding for all NSFAS qualifying students The uncertainty about funding has led to sporadic protests by students BL PREMIUM

All higher education students who qualify for funding from SA’s key funding agency for poor students and who have been admitted to higher education institutions will be funded, higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande announced on Thursday.

Nzimande said at a post-cabinet media briefing that funding for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in 2021 will amount to R42.1bn compared to just less than R36bn in 2020...