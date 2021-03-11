Cabinet approves funding for all NSFAS qualifying students
The uncertainty about funding has led to sporadic protests by students
11 March 2021 - 13:37
All higher education students who qualify for funding from SA’s key funding agency for poor students and who have been admitted to higher education institutions will be funded, higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande announced on Thursday.
Nzimande said at a post-cabinet media briefing that funding for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in 2021 will amount to R42.1bn compared to just less than R36bn in 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now