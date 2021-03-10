National Vacancies at state departments well past the legal limit Some departments have been without a head for 69 months, despite public service regulations requiring them to be filled within 12 months BL PREMIUM

Twelve government departments were operating without heads of department as at end-February, director-general of the department of public service and administration (DPSA) Yoliswa Makhasi said on Wednesday.

She said the longest period of vacancy was the 69 months it has thus far taken to appoint the head of the Government Printing Works. ..