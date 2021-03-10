State considers amalgamation of Brand SA, SA Tourism and InvestSA
A moratorium has been placed on Brand SA filling vacant posts and its chair has told MPs that it is crucial posts are filled
10 March 2021 - 21:55
The government is looking to amalgamate three of its promotion agencies — Brand SA, SA Tourism and InvestSA — members of parliament’s public service and administration committee heard on Wednesday.
Brand SA falls under the presidency and is allocated about R200m from the government, SA Tourism falls under the department of tourism and had a budget of R1.2bn in 2019/2020 and about R440m in Covid-19 hit 2020/2021. InvestSA falls under the department of trade, industry & competition...
