NPA defends funding arrangement with Steinhoff
The company will pay PwC for additional forensic work the prosecution authority will use to bring charges against accused former executives
10 March 2021 - 20:06
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has defended its arrangement with Steinhoff in which the global furniture company will indirectly fund the investigation into the epic fraud allegedly committed by some of its executives.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the NPA defended the agreement struck between Steinhoff and audit and consulting firm PwC that will see Steinhoff advance R30m to PwC to continue elements of the massive forensic investigation that produced a 10,000-page report into how the fraud was perpetrated. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now