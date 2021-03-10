National NPA defends funding arrangement with Steinhoff The company will pay PwC for additional forensic work the prosecution authority will use to bring charges against accused former executives BL PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has defended its arrangement with Steinhoff in which the global furniture company will indirectly fund the investigation into the epic fraud allegedly committed by some of its executives.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the NPA defended the agreement struck between Steinhoff and audit and consulting firm PwC that will see Steinhoff advance R30m to PwC to continue elements of the massive forensic investigation that produced a 10,000-page report into how the fraud was perpetrated. ..