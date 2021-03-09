National

WATCH: Treasury changes tack on tax incentives

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the Treasury’s changes regarding SA’s tax incentives

09 March 2021 - 13:40 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSANDRA GIGOWSKA

There is a bigger story beyond the sun setting on the s12J incentive. The Treasury indicated in the 2020 budget that the government was reducing the number of tax incentives in the tax system, and the 2021 budget had reminded taxpayers that four further tax incentives were scheduled to lapse on reaching their respective sunset dates.

The Treasury noted that: “Tax incentives often undermine the principles of a good tax system, which should be simple, efficient, equitable and easy to administer.”

It raises the question: do incentives have a role? Is a lower tax rate the panacea for investment attraction?

Michael Avery speaks to Chris Axelson, chief director of economic tax analysis at the Treasury; and Duane Newman, joint MD at Cova Advisory.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the Treasury's changes on tax incentives.

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Treasury’s 12J blunder

12J funds have focused on areas such as hospitality, agriculture, energy, student accommodation and selected manufacturing
Opinion
5 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Treasury misses big beat for start-ups

Ending Section 12J tax breaks, and for dubious reasons, was a big mistake in the 2021 budget
Opinion
2 days ago

Economy suffers worst slump since 1946 but 2021 should be better

Stats SA says the 7% contraction is the worst in 75 years, but Bloomberg says it’s worse than that
Economy
4 hours ago

Give SMEs more breaks, Khoza pleads

Lack of business nous in the government is 'crippling the sector'
Business
2 days ago

