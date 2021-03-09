National MultiChoice backs SABC call for home levy to support ailing broadcaster Even households with no TV to pay for broadcasting with Sars nominated as possible collector BL PREMIUM

MultiChoice, the pay-TV company that operates SA’s largest direct broadcast satellite service, DStv, has thrown its weight behind proposals by the SABC to introduce a public broadcasting household levy to support the ailing state-owned enterprise.

If implemented, such a levy will affect all homes whether they own a TV set or not, putting more pressure on financially strained households whose incomes have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic...