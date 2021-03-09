MultiChoice backs SABC call for home levy to support ailing broadcaster
Even households with no TV to pay for broadcasting with Sars nominated as possible collector
09 March 2021 - 05:10
MultiChoice, the pay-TV company that operates SA’s largest direct broadcast satellite service, DStv, has thrown its weight behind proposals by the SABC to introduce a public broadcasting household levy to support the ailing state-owned enterprise.
If implemented, such a levy will affect all homes whether they own a TV set or not, putting more pressure on financially strained households whose incomes have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic...
