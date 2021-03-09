Labour court clears Denel directors of contempt over unpaid salaries
The judge says the 14 executives did not deliberately act in bad faith when they failed to comply with an order to pay staff
09 March 2021 - 20:22
The 14 directors of Denel are not in contempt of court for failing to obey a court order to pay employees at the state-owned arms maker in full, labour court judge Andre van Niekerk ruled on Monday.
Unions Solidarity and Uasa in December asked the Johannesburg labour court to hold directors of embattled Denel, including former CEOs Talib Sadik and Danie du Toit, personally liable for disobeying a court order to pay workers their salary arrears...
