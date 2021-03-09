Eskom racism claim a threat to turnaround plan
Eskom’s board has no choice but to launch a probe into what arguably should have remained an internal matter
09 March 2021 - 18:17
Eskom CEO André De Ruyter, who was put in charge to revive the ailing electricity utility, is facing a racism accusation that threatens to divert attention from its considerable operational and financial challenges.
Eskom, which, before Covid-19, was widely regarded as SA’s most important economic risk, said on Tuesday it would launch an investigation into claims of racism against De Ruyter levelled by the utility’s suspended chief procurement officer, Solly Tshitangano, who made the accusation to parliament in writing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now