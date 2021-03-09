National Eskom racism claim a threat to turnaround plan Eskom’s board has no choice but to launch a probe into what arguably should have remained an internal matter BL PREMIUM

Eskom CEO André De Ruyter, who was put in charge to revive the ailing electricity utility, is facing a racism accusation that threatens to divert attention from its considerable operational and financial challenges.

Eskom, which, before Covid-19, was widely regarded as SA’s most important economic risk, said on Tuesday it would launch an investigation into claims of racism against De Ruyter levelled by the utility’s suspended chief procurement officer, Solly Tshitangano, who made the accusation to parliament in writing...