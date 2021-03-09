Claims of racism set to hobble Eskom turnaround plan
Eskom’s board has no choice but to launch a probe into what arguably should have remained an internal matter
09 March 2021 - 18:17
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, who was put in charge to revive the ailing electricity utility, is facing racism accusations that threaten to divert attention from its considerable operational and financial challenges.
Eskom, which before Covid-19 was widely regarded as SA’s biggest economic risk, said on Tuesday it is to launch an investigation into claims of racism against De Ruyter made in writing to parliament by suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now