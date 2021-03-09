National Claims of racism set to hobble Eskom turnaround plan Eskom’s board has no choice but to launch a probe into what arguably should have remained an internal matter BL PREMIUM

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, who was put in charge to revive the ailing electricity utility, is facing racism accusations that threaten to divert attention from its considerable operational and financial challenges.

Eskom, which before Covid-19 was widely regarded as SA’s biggest economic risk, said on Tuesday it is to launch an investigation into claims of racism against De Ruyter made in writing to parliament by suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano...