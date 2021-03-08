SEASONED EXECUTIVE
Peter Matlare hailed as visionary and upbeat business leader
Matlare left a legacy of excellence in the corridors of Absa, Tiger Brands and the early SABC, who all lauded him on Monday
08 March 2021 - 23:05
Tributes poured in on Monday for the late Peter Matlare, who had succumbed to Covid-19-related complications the day before.
Absa, where the 61-year-old was deputy CEO and led its African operations outside SA, hailed the “significant contribution” he made to the organisation and said it mourned the loss of “a dedicated leader, a visionary and an amazing human being”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now