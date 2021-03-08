National SEASONED EXECUTIVE Peter Matlare hailed as visionary and upbeat business leader Matlare left a legacy of excellence in the corridors of Absa, Tiger Brands and the early SABC, who all lauded him on Monday BL PREMIUM

Tributes poured in on Monday for the late Peter Matlare, who had succumbed to Covid-19-related complications the day before.

Absa, where the 61-year-old was deputy CEO and led its African operations outside SA, hailed the “significant contribution” he made to the organisation and said it mourned the loss of “a dedicated leader, a visionary and an amazing human being”...