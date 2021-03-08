National North West NPA head Moipone Noko escaped ‘guillotine’ by resigning Noko’s departure is a good step in cleaning up the prosecutions authority, Corruption Watch says BL PREMIUM

Moipone Noko, the North West head of public prosecutions who has been under fire for dropping charges against high-ranking politicians and individuals, escaped the “guillotine” after she resigned in the face of an inquiry into her fitness to hold office, civil society organisations say.

“She’s got to avoid what would have been an inevitable outcome of that investigation,” said Corruption Watch director David Lewis. “I mean the high court, on a number of occasions, found her seriously wanting. Her departure is a good step in the cleanup of the NPA.” ..