North West NPA head Moipone Noko escaped ‘guillotine’ by resigning
Noko’s departure is a good step in cleaning up the prosecutions authority, Corruption Watch says
08 March 2021 - 05:10
Moipone Noko, the North West head of public prosecutions who has been under fire for dropping charges against high-ranking politicians and individuals, escaped the “guillotine” after she resigned in the face of an inquiry into her fitness to hold office, civil society organisations say.
“She’s got to avoid what would have been an inevitable outcome of that investigation,” said Corruption Watch director David Lewis. “I mean the high court, on a number of occasions, found her seriously wanting. Her departure is a good step in the cleanup of the NPA.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now