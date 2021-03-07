National Thulas Nxesi says SA workers must get priority in employment policy Employment & labour minister says policy will address the employment of low-skilled foreign workers rather than South Africans BL PREMIUM

The government is proceeding with the formulation of a controversial policy to govern the employment of foreign workers, especially in low-skill jobs to give priority to South Africans.

This follows comments by several government ministers including finance minister Tito Mboweni about the employment of foreign workers, especially in the hospitality sector...