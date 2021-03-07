National No funds for further Ters extensions, says UIF Unemployment Insurance Fund says it has enough to cover the extension from October to March 15 but not beyond that BL PREMIUM

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) would be able to afford the R15.8bn extra cost of extending the Covid-19 wage protection scheme for workers to mid-March but not beyond that date, acting UIF commissioner Marsha Bronkhorst stressed in parliament on Friday.

The Congress of SA Trade Unions strongly believes the benefit under the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) should continue for as long as the national state of disaster and the restriction on business activities are in force. The federation, along with business, has fought hard in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) for the two extensions of the benefit that have been granted. ..