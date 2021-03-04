Unions win attachment order against Denel
04 March 2021 - 19:31
The Johannesburg labour court granted two unions a warrant of execution to attach assets belonging to arms maker Denel worth R12.7m to pay outstanding salaries to its workers.
The arms maker, which is critical to SA’s defence strategy, is facing a cash crisis and has lost R4.4bn in the past three years. ..
