Chair of SA Private Practitioners’ Forum, Chris Archer, dies

The chair of the SA Private Practitioners’ Forum (SAPPF), Chris Archer, has died, the association announced on Thursday.

SAPPF CEO Simon Strachan said Archer died after a “sudden illness”.

Archer had led SAPPF, one of the key associations for healthcare professionals in private practice, for 13 years.

“Chris was a fearless campaigner for the prosperity of the private healthcare sector and for the self determination of the private healthcare provider,” Strachan said.

“His commitment to the cause is evidenced by many actions and we have fresh in our minds the role he played in trying to find a solution for the financial distress private providers endured due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Strachan said Archer had represented SAPPF at Business Unity SA, which was interacting with the health department on issues around the National Health Insurance. At the time of his death, he was working on fulfilling his vision of a reformed private sector that improved access to quality high-healthcare in the country.

“His sudden passing has left us feeling empty and has left a huge void. We acknowledge him as a friend, a pioneer and as a great leader of this forum,” said Strachan.

SAPPF sent condolences to Archer's wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.