National Zondo commission will continue despite no budget allocation, says Lamola The extended inquiry into state capture did not receive more funding in last week's budget

Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola gave the assurance in the National Assembly on Wednesday that the government would ensure the Zondo commission was able to finish its work despite it not receiving any allocation in last week’s budget.

Lamola said in a reply to a question by African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Steve Swart that the commission investigating state capture had so far spent about R800m...