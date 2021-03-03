No action yet against SANDF bosses implicated in illegal drug importation
Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she can’t act until she gets a detailed report
03 March 2021 - 18:11
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says no action will be taken against the SA National Defence Force’s (SANDF’s) top brass implicated in the illegal importation of an unregistered Covid-19 drug from Cuba until all investigations are completed.
The SANDF has faced sharp criticism in recent months for violating all acquisition rules and health regulatory protocols after procuring Heberon Interferon-Alpha-2B, an unregistered medical drug from Cuba that is said to considerably strengthen the immune system. It was invoiced at about R260m for the drug, of which about R35m has already been paid. ..
