National Minerals department tackles rights backlog and considers cadastre SA’s troublesome minerals digital portal is the focus of a six-month study whether to scrap it or fix it BL PREMIUM

The mineral resources and energy department is “not married” to the faulty digital mineral rights management system, Samrad, and will undertake a six-month study into whether to fix and improve it or scrap it in favour of another system, officials said on Wednesday.

Around the world, governments have mining cadastres, which are state-run online systems to manage mineral rights. SA has a system called Samrad (SA Mineral Resources Administration System) on which mineral right applications are lodged by the public then processed by the department...