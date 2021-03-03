Minerals department tackles rights backlog and considers cadastre
SA’s troublesome minerals digital portal is the focus of a six-month study whether to scrap it or fix it
03 March 2021 - 14:42
UPDATED 03 March 2021 - 16:14
The mineral resources and energy department is “not married” to the faulty digital mineral rights management system, Samrad, and will undertake a six-month study into whether to fix and improve it or scrap it in favour of another system, officials said on Wednesday.
Around the world, governments have mining cadastres, which are state-run online systems to manage mineral rights. SA has a system called Samrad (SA Mineral Resources Administration System) on which mineral right applications are lodged by the public then processed by the department...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now