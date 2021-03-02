WATCH: What does level 1 mean for business?

As the lockdown in SA from the Covid-19 second wave is eased again and businesses start to reopen fully, ensuring the health and safety of employees and members of the public will be of paramount importance. But firms are grappling with big questions about what that return might look like: will we continue working from home? Do we need a headquarters at all? What about stifling innovation?

And in all of this the vaccination strategy is paramount. Under the current rollout strategy, in which 6,000 people a day are currently receiving their vaccines, it would take 20 years to vaccinate the whole country. Many questions remain unanswered.

Michael Avery spoke to Nerine Khan, former commissioner and director in the CCMA and founder of Employment Relations Exchange; her colleague, Joy Beckett; and Stavros Nicolaou, chair of the Business for SA health working group.