City of Joburg and municipal manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni part ways

The move was a result of increasing unhappiness at the state of service delivery in the city

02 March 2021 - 13:52 Claudi Mailovich

The City of Johannesburg has parted ways with its accounting officer, Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni, over issues of service delivery, mayor Geoff Makhubo said Tuesday.

In an interview Makhubo said they had decided to go into “mutual separation” at the end of February. ..

