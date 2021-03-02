National CEO pushes for urgent merger to save CEF from collapse Delays in obtaining cabinet approval pose a risk, says group CEO Ishmael Poolo BL PREMIUM

Urgent action is required to merge the Central Energy Fund’s (CEF) subsidiaries into one national petroleum company, a move executives at the state-owned group say will result in R1.4bn cost-savings overlaps and lucrative new market opportunities.

In a presentation to the parliamentary committee for mineral resources & energy, CEF group CEO Ishmael Poolo said time was of the essence to merge PetroSA, the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) and iGas into one viable, revenue-generating company...