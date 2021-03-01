National

Brian Molefe back at state capture commission on Tuesday

Molefe is expected to be grilled on his role in the approval of a R1.68bn bank guarantee in 2015 and a prepayment four months later to Gupta company Tegeta

01 March 2021 - 21:29 Mawande Amashabalala
Brian Molefe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will return to the Zondo commission witness box on Tuesday morning.

Molefe will be expected to finish what he started in late January 2021 when his testimony was cut short. At the time, after three hours of testifying, commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings amid a Covid-19 scare.

Molefe had implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa in the capture of Eskom by Glencore — a company of which he was once a shareholder.

Molefe had accused Ramaphosa of having acted as a political shield and chief lobbyist for the interests of the foreign company. According to him, Ramaphosa had done this through his then position as chair of Eskom's “war room”, to which the Eskom executive directly reported.

Molefe had also defended his relationship with the Gupta family, and made several claims about other leaders such as Tito Mboweni, Thuli Madonsela and Mcebisi Jonas.

His parting remark was in response to questions on whether he knew that former president Jacob Zuma had told fellow ANC top six leaders that he wanted Molefe as minister of finance to replace Pravin Gordhan.

“I know nothing about it and I will not comment,” Molefe said.

Molefe is expected to be grilled on Tuesday on his role in the approval of a R1.68bn bank guarantee in December 2015 and a prepayment four months later to Gupta company Tegeta.

TimesLIVE

By allowing Zuma to place ANC above country party has eroded constitution

Zondo commission shows putting its ideology first has opened the door to many iniquities
Opinion
12 hours ago

Zondo is bending the rules to have Zuma jailed, says foundation

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has called the application ‘desperate and inconsistent with the commission’s rules’
National
8 hours ago

Party leadership to meet ‘disciplined ANC member’ Jacob Zuma soon

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is no backing down on people abiding by the rule of law and the constitution
National
3 days ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: In the footsteps of Zuma with the Zondo commission

Summonsed businessman fails to appear before Zondo commission and uses same reason as the former president
Opinion
4 days ago

