Brian Molefe back at state capture commission on Tuesday

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will return to the Zondo commission witness box on Tuesday morning.

Molefe will be expected to finish what he started in late January 2021 when his testimony was cut short. At the time, after three hours of testifying, commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings amid a Covid-19 scare.

Molefe had implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa in the capture of Eskom by Glencore — a company of which he was once a shareholder.

Molefe had accused Ramaphosa of having acted as a political shield and chief lobbyist for the interests of the foreign company. According to him, Ramaphosa had done this through his then position as chair of Eskom's “war room”, to which the Eskom executive directly reported.

Molefe had also defended his relationship with the Gupta family, and made several claims about other leaders such as Tito Mboweni, Thuli Madonsela and Mcebisi Jonas.

His parting remark was in response to questions on whether he knew that former president Jacob Zuma had told fellow ANC top six leaders that he wanted Molefe as minister of finance to replace Pravin Gordhan.

“I know nothing about it and I will not comment,” Molefe said.

Molefe is expected to be grilled on Tuesday on his role in the approval of a R1.68bn bank guarantee in December 2015 and a prepayment four months later to Gupta company Tegeta.

