National New pension fund regulation published for comment The proposed changes to regulation 28 set maximum holdings of asset classes for funds to spread risk

The Treasury has published draft amendments to regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act to encourage the savings industry to invest in infrastructure.

The regulation, which was published on Friday, sets maximum holdings of asset classes for funds to spread risk and protect savers from over-concentrated investments — or putting all their eggs in one basket. The proposed amendment does not add infrastructure investments as a specific asset class alongside the existing list of asset classes but makes provision for infrastructure investment to be recognised within the asset classes...