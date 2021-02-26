New pension fund regulation published for comment
The proposed changes to regulation 28 set maximum holdings of asset classes for funds to spread risk
26 February 2021 - 19:20
The Treasury has published draft amendments to regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act to encourage the savings industry to invest in infrastructure.
The regulation, which was published on Friday, sets maximum holdings of asset classes for funds to spread risk and protect savers from over-concentrated investments — or putting all their eggs in one basket. The proposed amendment does not add infrastructure investments as a specific asset class alongside the existing list of asset classes but makes provision for infrastructure investment to be recognised within the asset classes...
