National

Naledi Pandor tight-lipped on suspension of international relations director-general

MPs want to know if it is linked to R188m purchase of abandoned building in New York

25 February 2021 - 20:10 Andisiwe Makinana
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: ALON SKUY
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: ALON SKUY

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor won’t tell parliament why she put the department’s director-general Kgabo Mahoai on precautionary suspension.

Pandor would only say that Mahoai’s suspension was with pay and that she followed the required prescripts in taking the decision.

“I cannot go into reasons or detail with respect to the director-general’s precautionary suspension but I will come back at the appropriate time, under legal advice, to indicate the outcomes and processes which I’ve attempted to follow assiduously in terms of the Public Service Act, including consulting the department of public service & administration,” she said on Thursday.

MPs repeatedly pushed Pandor, with some saying she should at least indicate whether the suspension was linked to the R118m paid for an abandoned and dilapidated building in New York. That expenditure was deemed irregular by the auditor-general who also identified a number of officials who should be held responsible for irregularities in the awarding of the tender.

The portfolio committee also investigated the matter, going as far as an oversight visit to New York in December 2019. When the news of Mahoai’s suspension broke earlier in February, it was widely reported that it was linked to the scandal. But on Thursday, both Pandor and her spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, told MPs they have never linked Mahoai’s suspension to the New York property scandal.

The department stands accused of paying R118m in advance for a plot of land in New York which turned out to be a dilapidated building. Pandor said the department indicated that it had made interchangeable references to the purchase of a site or a property, and this might have been understood to mean vacant land.

In fact the intention of the department was to purchase an existing building which it had expected would be demolished for the construction of new office accommodation. She said the department indicated that there was no intention at all to mislead the parliamentary committee.

“The R118m was indeed approved and paid out and there is nothing to show for it, hence the case in court and the judgment is awaited,” she said.

The department is conducting further investigations into the matter, Pandor added.

TimesLIVE

Mkhize tells MPs he authorised probe into associates’ deals

Opposition parties demand accountability amid allegations of communications consultancy irregularities
National
3 hours ago

Government pushing to finalise land restitution claims, says Mboweni

State targets 1,409 restitution claims at a cost of R9.3bn over the next three years to achieve redress and equitable access to land
National
1 day ago

Legal fraternity up in arms over ‘chaotic’ backlog at Master’s Offices

Of the 15 Master’s Offices nationally, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town are the hardest hit by bottlenecks in the system
National
3 days ago

Seven UIF officials to face hearings for alleged Ters fraud

The charges against the officials stem from the findings of a probe by the late auditor-general
National
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
More than R300bn cut from public-sector wage bill
National
2.
Sars to target wealthy with undisclosed offshore ...
National
3.
NSFAS will still fund undergraduate teaching and ...
National / Education
4.
Finance minister “unapologetic” about shrinking ...
National
5.
Treasury withdraws R40bn in tax increases and ...
National

Related Articles

Solicitor-general embarks on revamp of state attorney’s office

National

Eastern Cape has new blueprint for failing municipalities

National

Defence minister claims not knowing unregistered Cuban drug could not be ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.