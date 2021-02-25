Naledi Pandor tight-lipped on suspension of international relations director-general

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor won’t tell parliament why she put the department’s director-general Kgabo Mahoai on precautionary suspension.

Pandor would only say that Mahoai’s suspension was with pay and that she followed the required prescripts in taking the decision.

“I cannot go into reasons or detail with respect to the director-general’s precautionary suspension but I will come back at the appropriate time, under legal advice, to indicate the outcomes and processes which I’ve attempted to follow assiduously in terms of the Public Service Act, including consulting the department of public service & administration,” she said on Thursday.

MPs repeatedly pushed Pandor, with some saying she should at least indicate whether the suspension was linked to the R118m paid for an abandoned and dilapidated building in New York. That expenditure was deemed irregular by the auditor-general who also identified a number of officials who should be held responsible for irregularities in the awarding of the tender.

The portfolio committee also investigated the matter, going as far as an oversight visit to New York in December 2019. When the news of Mahoai’s suspension broke earlier in February, it was widely reported that it was linked to the scandal. But on Thursday, both Pandor and her spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, told MPs they have never linked Mahoai’s suspension to the New York property scandal.

The department stands accused of paying R118m in advance for a plot of land in New York which turned out to be a dilapidated building. Pandor said the department indicated that it had made interchangeable references to the purchase of a site or a property, and this might have been understood to mean vacant land.

In fact the intention of the department was to purchase an existing building which it had expected would be demolished for the construction of new office accommodation. She said the department indicated that there was no intention at all to mislead the parliamentary committee.

“The R118m was indeed approved and paid out and there is nothing to show for it, hence the case in court and the judgment is awaited,” she said.

The department is conducting further investigations into the matter, Pandor added.

