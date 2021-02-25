National

Mkhize tells MPs he authorised probe into associates’ deals

Opposition parties demand accountability amid allegations of communications consultancy irregularities

25 February 2021 - 19:14 Luyolo Mkentane and Tamar Kahn

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament on Thursday that he had been made aware in January of potential irregularities in the awarding of an R82m communications contract to an obscure firm that hired two of his close associates, and an independent service provider had been appointed to investigate the matter.

He made his remarks in response to questions from MPs about a Daily Maverick report on Monday alleging that Digital Vibes had appointed his personal spokesperson Tahera Mather and former secretary Naadhira Mitha as consultants after it secured an irregular contract from the health department...

