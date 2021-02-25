National Gold Fields breaks through with biggest solar project to date Nersa gives nod for company to build a 40MW solar plant at South Deep Mine BL PREMIUM

Gold Fields has been given the go-ahead by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to build a 40MW solar plant at South Deep Mine, the biggest renewable self-generation plant in the country to date.

The application to Nersa, which needs to license all self-generation over 1MW, has been more than three years in the making. But while the process has been slow the outcome will be celebrated by the business and mining community, which will see self-generation as the best way to mitigate against SA’s power constraints and the fastest way to bring additional megawatts onto the grid...